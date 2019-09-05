Syska Soundpro Wireless Headset: Premium sound at a great price

The headset is made of lightweight polymer which makes it feather light and hence can be worn for long periods.

Nowadays, there is demand for wireless headphones and neckbands especially from our millennial and Gen Z lot, who are looking for trendy and easy-to-carry audio devices. Syska Accessories, a fast-growing brand in the mobile accessories segment, has introduced its HSB3000 SoundPro wireless headset that compliments the chic statement of today’s generation by offering them both handiness and affordability at the same time.

Priced at `3,499 and available in Black and Gray colours, the SoundPro Wireless HSB3000 headset is not just a fashionable head gear; it also provides a perfect oomph to your music experience. The wireless headset comes with a 40mm powerful bass driver which provides a deeper sound to the audio. The headset’s adjustable ear cups are easily foldable, light in weight and portable, thus making it travel friendly.

The headset is made of lightweight polymer which makes it feather light and hence can be worn for long periods. It is durable, maintains a brand new look even after extensive use and can be used for a duration of 8-10 hours on a charging time of 2-3 hours.

The SoundPro Wireless Headset HSB3000 is so light that you may not even realise that it is positioned on your head while you use it. The headset has a built-in noise cancellation mechanism that eliminates all surrounding sounds giving your listening experience a better clarity. It gives a powerful audio listening experience with the in-built 40mm driver that modulate sounds to be harmonic. Moreover, it is equipped with neodymium magnets which give the headphones a powerful bass effect. The ear cups are foldable and adjustable, making it portable and comfortable.

The adjustable design of the ear cups can be placed comfortably around your head. The multifunction button positioned around the ear cups lets you answer calls, play music, stop, and pause & skip tracks with ease. The HSB3000 headset is compatible with all types of smartphones, tablets, PCs or Mac and music players.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,499