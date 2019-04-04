Syska Smart Table Lamp: Great buy for a smart home

In sync with this “go-smart” trend that seem to have invaded Indian homes, here is a fine piece of technology that can truly give our homes a high-tech look.

Smart and intelligent devices, such as lights that switch on as soon as we enter our homes, a high-tech programmed refrigerator that is able to detect the type of items stored in it and keep track of important details such as expiry and usage, etc., are steadily entering our living spaces. Let us not forget Amazon Alexa speakers that play music, set alarms, provide news, sports scores etc, and are currently the latest devices Indian households boast of.

In sync with this “go-smart” trend that seem to have invaded Indian homes, here is a fine piece of technology that can truly give our homes a high-tech look. This is the Syska Smart Table Lamp from homegrown Syska LED; the Wi-Fi-enabled lamp is even compatible with Amazon Alexa service. And, once this happens, the lamp can be controlled using voice commands given by the user.

You can easily switch it on or off and adjust the brightness level of the lamp without even the need to touch it. The smart lamp retails for `3,699 and and is available online on Amazon and Flipkart. We take a look at some of its key features.

Appearance-wise, the Syska Smart Table Lamp is an elegant piece of equipment with a flexible body and feather touch control. It can be set at any convenient place, next to the bed, in your study or even on a sideboard. The lamp can help you choose from three different colour temperatures —Warm White, Day Light, and Cool White. You can explore any of the three stages of brightness which you can adjust according to you requirement and mood. You can even easily adjust the brightness levels with the touch of a button to suit your lighting needs.

Switched on, you can control this smart table lamp using voice commands to the Amazon Alexa. The two-mood setting in this lamp allows you to fix your lighting requirements between reading and night. You can choose reading mood whenever your work requires bright white light or choose night mood for a warm ambience.

An incandescent lamp has an average life span of 1,200 hours. A CFL lamp has an average life span of 8,000 hours. But LED lamps truly go the distance with an average life span of 30,000 hours.

A year has about 8,700 hours and the Syska Smart Table lamp lasts upto 30,000 hours which is more than 5 years; this means once you have these lamps, you can forget about buying a new one for a long, long time. What’s more? Syska provides a two-year warranty on the product.

In short, enjoy your table lighting at your convenience with this Syska innovation.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,699