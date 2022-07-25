Syska Polar SW300 smartwatch: Slim design and fun watch faces

Think it’s time to upgrade your traditional watch by adding some apps and notifications to your wrist? You can take a look at Syska SW300 Polar smartwatch that comes with 1.32-inch UltraView IPS display and 37 sports modes to track your favourite sport and help stay active and fit.

The Syska SW300 Polar has in-built storage for offline music. Users can store and play around 100 songs in it. It has Bluetooth Call Mode function wherein, a user can make/answer calls by using smartwatch mic and speaker or reject them directly on the smartwatch. The SW300 watch comes with an improved heart rate monitor, female health tracker, sensors to track your sleep quality and stress levels.

The Hand Sanitisation Reminder feature notifies the user to sanitise hands on regular intervals. A maximum of five alarms can be set by syncing the app to the smartwatch. The Bluetooth 5.0 is used for music/camera control, and notifications whereas Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.0 can be used for BT calling, music control and notifications. The smartwatch also provides adaptive power saving technology for BT calling function.

In addition to the features, the smartwatch has functions such as 200+ versatile cloud watch faces, reminders to drink water, counting steps and calories as well as crown key to seamlessly scroll the watch face. The battery life of the IP67 waterproof watch depends on the usage of the watch; 10 days without BT calling and three days with BT calling.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,799 on Flipkart