Syska P2024J Power Bank: Never let your phone run out of juice

The summer months of May and June are exceptionally hot in the national capital region (NCR), frequent squalls and thunderstorms are aplenty too. Unfortunately, that translates into long power outages, too. At a time when most of us are remotely working or learning from our homes, the Syska P2024J Power Bank can be an ideal option for charging our smart devices and smartphones.

Priced at Rs 2,499, the Syska P2024J zoom charging power bank consists of a steady capacity of 20,000mAh. The power bank charges multiple smart devices simultaneously with a uniform fast charging speed and offers a safe current supply through its 12-layer chip protection.

The power bank includes a built-in intelligent control circuit that can shunt the current flow when the power bank is self-charging and outputting power at the same time. Syska has built the power bank with 12-layers of intelligent protection, which ensure safe passage of currents both ways and protects the user from experiencing any kind of short-circuits and malfunctions. Syska P2024J comes with a power button, LED indicator, micro USB input, micro USB output and type-C port installed, making it easier to power up the latest smartphones and other devices.

The P2024J gives out 18W power. Through three different ports, you can charge three devices simultaneously, without any hassle.

FEATURES

Capacity: 20000mAh/74Wh

12 layers of protection

Two-way fast charging

Triple output ports

Uniform fast charging for multiple devices

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499