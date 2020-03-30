Syska P0511J Power Bank: It’s slim enough to fit in your pockets

Syska P0511J Power Bank comes with a steady capacity of 5000mAh and high energy density polymer cell. (Representational Image)

Walk into any gadget shop and you’’ll be amazed to see the number of power banks vying for consumer attention. The power bank market is on a growth trajectory owing to factors such as increasing usage of electronic devices and technological advancements. Moreover, power banks work as an inexpensive alternative for most, instead of replacing the smartphone battery. Portable power banks have grown to become an essential accessory for every smartphone user, says Jyotsna Uttamchandani, executive director, Syska Group. Recently, the company introduced a super-light power bank, called P0511J Power Bank, that ensures fast charging and is available in Red, Blue and Silver colours.

Syska P0511J Power Bank comes with a steady capacity of 5000mAh and high energy density polymer cell. Built with intelligent multi-protection circuit, it ensures safe charging while protecting itself from overcharge. The metal bodied power bank comes with a Micro USB input and USB output port that allows you to charge your device rapidly. It is super lightweight and weighs about 110g and is compact in size.

Once active, the PO511J indicates its plug-in power through LED indicator for better knowledge of battery statics. It can even shunt its current which allows the power bank to self-charge and protects your battery from critical damage such as excessive heating or reduced battery backups.

The power bank comes with multiple connectors like One Micro USB for input and output (DC 5V/2A). The product is compatible with a wide range of devices including digital cameras, gaming consoles, iPods, MP3/MP4 players, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, Android or iPhones. The power bank is light in weight and can be easily carried along during travel. It is available at leading retail outlets for Rs 1,199.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,199