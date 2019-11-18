Syska Mosguard LED review: This LED keeps mosquitoes away

Syska’s Mosguard uses less than 15W making it an energy efficient choice.

The national capital is literally choking under a hazardous smog, inside our homes too people are bearing the brunt of a continuing mosquito menace. Doctors warn that the prolonged usage of mosquito repellents can cause asthma, wheezing and other forms of respiratory illnesses. There’s a way out in the form of an innovative product from Syska Group – Mosguard LED. Attractively priced at Rs 699, Syska Mosguard is unique product that acts as a mosquito repellent as well as regular 15W LED bulb.

Company officials inform that Syska Mosguard LED bulb is a perfect solution to reduce health hazards and prevent diseases that are transmitted by mosquitoes such as dengue, malaria etc. As the LED bulb has been designed for indoor use, it is ideal to install this product in schools, colleges, commercial spaces alongside homes.

Syska’s Mosguard uses less than 15W making it an energy efficient choice. Moreover, it is equipped with 1350 lumens so it can provide bright light which covers a large area. The bulb’s PC protective cover shields the high voltage grid to protect you from accidentally touching the grid and getting an electrical shock. The best part: Syska’s Mosguard does not use any harmful sprays, chemicals or fumes to kill insects, which is why it is a safe and chemical-free way to combat disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Syska’s chemical-free pest control light bulb helps prevent the spread of mosquito borne diseases such as dengue and malaria. It is fit for school, home, warehouse and office environments. You don’t need to buy new fixtures as Syska’s Mosguard can fit into the socket you use for regular light bulbs. The bulb is recommended for 10-12 hours of usage per day. Switching off the bulb once in 24 hours will offer a better life cycle.

Overall, a user-friendly LED bulb that will keep mosquitoes away.

> Estimated street price: Rs 699