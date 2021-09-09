Syska LED Lighting: Unique lighting products ideal for remote working professionals

Both the lights have been designed to offer consumers eye comfort while working from home without having to face health issues such as strain to the eyes, tiredness or migraine headaches.

Quite a large number of people still continue to work from home and it is crucial to create an office-like environment at home. Along with the right gadgets, lighting is also crucial.

Exposure to intense or dim lighting can have an impact on productivity and cause strain to the eyes. Syska Group has a solution to this. It has debuted two LED lighting products—Syska T5 LED Batten Polycarbonate (PC) and Syska T5 LED Batten Aluminium (AL) that fall under the energy efficiency category. Both the lights have been designed to offer consumers eye comfort while working from home without having to face health issues such as strain to the eyes, tiredness or migraine headaches.

These lights have surge protection of 4KV and are installed with 440V OVP (Over Voltage Protection). These lights can be fixed with the help of clippers along with screws. The parallel distance between the two clippers should be more than 100mm and should be used at a stable AC power supply of 220 to 240 Volts. It is recommended to not cover with any thermal insulation material while using the light fixture or use with dimming circuits, and electronic switches.

The Syska T5 LED Batten (AL) sports colour temperature of 6500K and has an operating temperature range of -10 °C to 60°C, while the T5 LED Batten (PC) has a colour temperature of 3000K to 6500K and an operating temperature range of -10 °C to 50°C. Both the lights come with a lumen of 2200 lumens.

Syska officials inform that the company has been working in line with the government’s mission of making the country truly self-reliant and help India become a global manufacturing hub. Hence, these new LED lights from the Syska stable will be manufactured within the country. Both products can be purchased online from leading e-commerce platforms as well as from retail stores.

The Syska T5 LED Batten (PC) is reasonably priced at Rs 449 and the Syska T5 LED Batten (AL) is priced at Rs 549.