SYSKA BT4070X SPEAKER: Lightweight & easy to carry

It is even perfect for all those house parties as well as outdoor treks.

Working from home and tired of picking up the phone for those never-ending work calls, you need a wireless speaker on your desk. An audio device on which you can enjoy crystal clear conversations, conference calls from office and with customers, and at times, even music streamed from your mobile device for that much-needed relaxation. The Syska BT4070X is a full-featured wireless speaker and one of its biggest advantages is that it can easily sit on your work desk without occupying much real estate; it is quite compact and light in weight which makes it portable and it can easily fit into your bag as well. It is even perfect for all those house parties as well as outdoor treks.

Priced at Rs 1,499, the wireless Bluetooth speaker brings good clarity sound to your music as the product comes equipped with HD Bass. The Syska speaker is truly wireless and can be easily connected with your phone or laptop using Bluetooth technology. It comes with multiple buttons such as short press for changing song, long press for volume, play/ pause or pickup call, power on/ off and LED indicator. The speaker has four ports—for auxiliary wire with 3.5mm audio jack, TF card slot (similar to micro SD card slot), USB-A slot and micro USB slot. It offers a powerful output of 4W, 50MM bass drivers and comes with a Micro USB Cable.

The speaker offers HD Bass sound that will bring good clarity sound to your music and enrich your music listening experience with its boosting technology. It has a frequency range of 60Hz to 20KHz. The speaker offers a power output of 4W and 50MM bass driver size. It comes with a passive radiator offering superior boost. The working time of the speaker is upto four hours so you can enjoy listening to your favourite music without any interruptions.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,499