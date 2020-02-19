Sydney-based Atlassian bets big on India cloud opportunity

“We have 300 people now and we will be adding another 300 by June-July,” Atlassian CIO Archana Rao told FE in an interview.

India is witnessing a steady uptake in cloud adoption and, according to Nasscom, the cloud market is expected to grow three-fold to $7.1 billion by 2020. Bolstered by these estimates, Sydney headquartered software development firm Atlassian has rolled out ambitious plans to grow its cloud business here. To begin with, it is building products to cater to this demand, while also providing its Indian customers access to its innovative new cloud offerings. Its customers in India include Ola Cabs, Reliance, Walmart Labs, and Flipkart, among others.

Atlassian, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, is aiming to double its number of Indian employees, working to add 300 more local employees to help support the growth of its R&D centre which was opened in Bengaluru in 2018. “We have 300 people now and we will be adding another 300 by June-July,” Atlassian CIO Archana Rao told FE in an interview. The company surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue on the Atlassian Marketplace, and posted total revenue of approximately $409 million for Q2 ’20, up 37% year-over-year.

Cloud has been the key driver of Atlassian’s growth and innovation, with overall subscription revenue, which is primarily cloud driven, growing at 50% year-over-year. With cloud security being a major focus for its cloud customers, Atlassian has also announced enterprise-grade controls and security features, with data privacy upgrades to its underlying cloud platform. The company has also launched Forge, its new cloud app development platform, allowing its ecosystem developers to more easily and securely build cloud apps.

On its latest offering for the India market, Rao said, “In a digital-first market, businesses can no longer rely on ‘built-to-last’ strategy to keep up with consumer demands. With India embracing digitisation across industries and enterprises accelerating cloud adoption, our solutions serve Indian customers looking to leverage the immense benefits of cloud.”

At the Atlassian Cloud Connect 2020 summit, Rao said, “India has some of the best tech talent in the world, which has fuelled the huge growth of our R&D centre located in Bengaluru. The country’s exceptional technical talent, leadership, and business infrastructure naturally aligns with our long-term company goals.”

Atlassian’s long-term focus is to unleash collaboration potential for any team, which is likely to impact 800 million global knowledge workers in the growing software collaboration market. Some of its key global customers include General Motors, Walmart Labs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Lyft, Verizon, Spotify and NASA.