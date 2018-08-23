Swiggy now offers up to 50 per cent discount on food orders paid via Amazon Pay

Swiggy has tied up with Amazon to offer discounts on food orders

Swiggy has partnered with Amazon to offer Amazon Pay as a payment mode on the former’s food-ordering platform. Swiggy customers can now use Amazon Pay to order food online via app and website. Swiggy says customers can enjoy “one-click” purchase along with “various offers, weekend deals, and cashbacks”. This is an option that will be available to the customers alongside other payment modes such as credit/debit cards and netbanking.

Amazon says that the online food delivery sphere in India has witnessed an “exponential” growth that has led the customers to switch to quick payment options and delivery times. Amazon is hoping to drive the digital payment in India by incentivising the transactions made on Swiggy, as well as several other platforms that have previously tied up with Amazon.

With Amazon Pay, the customers who order on Swiggy will get the refunds quicker than the refunds to bank accounts and cards. Apart from a secured shopping experience, Swiggy customers can avail a discount of 40 per cent up to Rs 120 applicable to one time per user. An additional discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 100 will be available to Amazon Prime members till August 31. The statement of a food order will provide a consolidated summary of all gift cards and credit and debit transactions, including the balance added, promotional credits, balance expiry, and redemption.

Commenting on the partnership, Manesh Mahatme, Director, Acceptance and Merchant Payments, Amazon India, said, “Our focus is to make digital payments the most trusted, convenient and rewarding choice for customers. We understand our customers’ needs and continuously seek to enhance their payment experience across platforms they frequently use. We are happy to partner with Swiggy to extend the trusted and convenient Amazon Pay experience for customers on their preferred online food delivery platform.”

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make the consumer experience on Swiggy right from dish selection to order placement and checkout more hassle-free and convenient. Through this partnership with Amazon Pay, we’re extending this objective by enabling a fast, seamless and reliable payment option for our users,” said Srivats TS, VP, Marketing, Swiggy.