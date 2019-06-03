Swiggy launches Swiggy Daily app that lets you book meals in advance

By: |
Published: June 3, 2019 2:49:31 PM

Swiggy Daily will allow users to schedule their meals in advance or opt for a daily, weekly or monthly subscription.

Swiggy Daily is available to download on Android phones

Food ordering and delivery firm Swiggy Monday said it has launched ‘Swiggy Daily’, an app for everyday homestyle meals prepared by home chefs, tiffin service providers and organised vendors.

Swiggy Daily will allow users to schedule their meals in advance or opt for a daily, weekly or monthly subscription, Swiggy said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said, with a mix of organised vendors and home chefs, Swiggy Daily will cater to the latent demand for homestyle meals that are an affordable, long-term solution for daily food needs.

The service that has been launched in Gurugram will be expanded to Bengaluru and Mumbai in the coming months, the statement said.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy connects consumers to over 1,00,000 restaurant partners across over 175 cities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Swiggy launches Swiggy Daily app that lets you book meals in advance
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition