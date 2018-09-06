Swedish start-up Otivr brings Indian SMEs closer to Nordics

Ricky Dhillon

With rapid innovation in businesses, demand for skilled service providers has increased in the Nordics (Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Denmark) and the rest of Europe, leading to huge outsourcing opportunities for Indian IT SMEs. A Swedish tech start-up, Otivr, with support from the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in India, is helping Indian SMEs access this opportunity.

Otivr is helping transform the IT outsourcing business by providing Indian SMEs a gateway to Europe, and especially the Nordic countries, as it has a strong foothold there. Today, over 10,000 professionals are offering strategic IT services through Otivr and the company has expanded its supplier base to over 150 high-quality SMEs, offering project solutions and dedicated resources starting from front-end developers, back-end developers, UX/UI designers, 3D artists, Artificial Intelligence (AI) experts, tech developers with expertise in Java, Python, Microsoft technologies, Salesforce and many more.

“With emerging technologies and services such as IoT, Business Intelligence (BI) and security, we are expanding our supplier base to over 10,000 skilled, professionals working with SMEs in the Nordics,” said Ricky Dhillon, CEO, Otivr. “We are looking to work with Indian SMEs in fields such as AI, Machine Learning (ML), IoT and BI. We are closing the gap by opening up business opportunities in front of them, providing access to the lucrative B2B sector with high-value clients in international markets. We are targeting a GMV of $25 millio by 2019.”

By 2020, Otivr aims to have 20,000 skilled professionals and 200 SME companies onboard. “We recently added gaming with Embassy House, one of the largest incubators in Sweden in the space. Interestingly, we are seeing growth in assignments such as customised integration projects, building major platforms, databases, business tools, web development projects, apps and so forth,” said Dhillon. “This indicates the scope of further collaboration with suppliers offering expertise in advanced technologies such as AI, ML, microservices and digital productivity. The Indian market is ripe with innovative professionals, skilled for this space. Otivr has an efficient business development tool to help the users with client outreach for specific projects.”

The company provides support throughout the procurement and delivery process, enabling a smooth IT transition to enterprises. On the supplier side, it is expanding its service segments by including highly innovative service providers within AI, ML and Big Data in its offerings. Otivr today offers dedicated resources—both offshore and onshore, project solutions for core services like Web development, mobile application development, e-commerce, BI, ERP system, UI/UX design, database building and maintenance along with services related to Big Data, cloud computing, IoT and AI.