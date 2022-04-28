Sustainable growth: Tech the right vehicle for reaching ESG milestones

The last decade has inspired numerous conversations around safeguarding our planet from environmental harm. And organisations will be playing a vital role not only as custodians of economic prosperity but as ‘champions of change’ as far as the future of the planet is concerned. Business leaders are tracking sustainability closely, focussing on smart technologies such as cloud, AL/ML, SCM, Blockchain, etc. to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

The notion of ‘Corporate Sustainability’ has acquired enormous traction as businesses look to the cloud in order to fulfill their social responsibilities. Around 96% of respondents from India believe that businesses would make more progress towards sustainability and social goals with the help of AI, according to the No Planet B survey commissioned by Oracle and Pamela Rucker, CIO advisor and instructor for Harvard Professional Development. The study was conducted on 11,000 consumers and business leaders across 15 countries and sheds light on concerning facets of corporate sustainability.

Underlining how humans and machines can join hands on ESG, the study found that 98% of business leaders would trust a bot over a human to make sustainability and social decisions. And 96% of respondents believe society has not made enough progress on sustainability.

Also, 98% of business leaders in India believe organisations that use technology to help drive sustainable business practices will be the ones that succeed in the long run. Kaushik Mitra, senior director, Cloud ERP, Oracle India, says, “Technology and cloud could be vital resources in the achievement of ESG objectives. By incorporating data-driven strategic planning for corporate sustainability practices, India Inc. will eventually be able to witness gains from sustainability programmes and this is an agenda for businesses this year.”

This is definitely an exciting time as new technologies have the potential to transform the business landscape in ways that help conserve resources, and protect the environment. Enterprises globally and in India are now treating their critical business processes with a more inside-out sustainable approach. Unilever, the consumer goods giant, has been using Oracle Fusion Transportation Management to streamline shipping, and optimise vehicle use, reducing waste and CO2 emissions. Similarly, leading logistics player Safexpress is using supply chain solutions for operational efficiencies and reducing costs by 10% through the Oracle WMS platform. Kapil Mahajan, Group CIO of Safexpress, says, “Safexpress is reducing its carbon footprint through its ‘Go Green’ initiatives. Our adoption of Oracle WMS platform was pivoted around agility and sustainability achieved via paperless operations, increased accuracy and efficiency of our overall logistics operations.”

Mitra says, “Oracle has always delivered innovations fostering tangible change and empowering the world’s largest companies to play their part in protecting our planet. Oracle Cloud and Fusion Applications are used by businesses of all sizes like Unilever, Apollo Tyres, Safexpress, and Benzlers Radicon to promote economic and sustainable development.”

Talking about the sustainability agenda, Satish Sharma, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Apollo Tyres says, “At Apollo Tyres, sustainability is at the core of our business. I think improving efficiencies in the supply chain can certainly make an impact on our sustainability journey. We have started to make the delivery of our tyres a green process using EVs for last-mile delivery.”

WHAT FINDINGS SAY

— 96% respondents in India believe businesses would make more progress towards sustainability and social goals with the help of AI

— 97% of people in India believe sustainability and social factors are more important than ever

— 95% said events of past two years have made them change how they act

— 96% of respondents in India believe society has not made enough progress on sustainability & social goals