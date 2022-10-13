Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Studio 2+ and all the top announcements from Microsoft’s big fall hardware event 2022

Microsoft launched a range of new Surface devices along with some major Windows feature announcements at its annual fall Microsoft Surface Event 2022. The event took place on October 12 and was livestreamed on company’s website and on its social media channels.

The company took the wraps off from a new Surface Pro 9 tablet, a Surface Laptop 5, and a new graphic design app called Microsoft Designer. Alongside, the company also introduced several major Windows features to help creators and normal Microsoft app users. Here is a list of everything that was announced by the American software giant at the event. Take a look:

Surface Pro 9: Microsoft launched a new Surface Pro 9 tablet to mark the celebration of 10th anniversary of the Surface Pro. The device features a 13-inch high refresh rate PixelSense Flow display which is detachable. The bezels appear slimmer than the Surface Pro 8 and come with support for the Surface Pro Keyboard and Surface Pen Slim 2. It features an upgraded 1080P camera and comes in platinum (silver), graphite (grey), and new sapphire (blue), or forest (green) finishes. The Surface Pro 9 comes with either 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 chips, and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Microsoft SQ 3 offers longer battery life, come with 5G support and also ship with several Windows Studio features enabled by the NPU.

Surface Laptop 5: Available in a new Sage Colour option along with Platinum, Matte Black, and Sandstone finishes, the new Surface Laptop 5 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors based on the Intel Evo platform. It rus Windows 11 operating and features a 13.5-inch and 15-inch screen size variants. The device ships in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5x RAM variants with an option of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storages. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Surface Connect Port.

Surface Studio 2+: A major upgrade from the original Surface Studio 2 that was launched in 2018, the new Studio 2+ is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU. To recall, the Studio 2 shipped with 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7820HQ and Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU. It features a 28-inc PixelSense touchscreen that rests on a Zero Gravity Hinge allowing it go to go flat against a desk and convert to a sketching tablet. For improved video calls, the company says it has added an enhanced camera and studio mics to the device. The connectivity options include variety of ports including USB Type- C with Thunderbolt 4.

Microsoft Designer: This is a new graphic design app in Microsoft 365 launched by the company to assist creators. It helps user create content for social media posts, cards and more using its more than 100 million images, videos, and motion graphics. It lets you share your creation directly to a social media or to your phone for quick sharing.

Microsoft Create: Microsoft has launched a new website that serves as a one-stop-shop bringing together all its creative apps and services that come as part of Microsoft 365 subscription.

Clipchamp: This is a video creation and editing suite. It is basically an easy video editor tool offered by Microsoft 365.

Apple Integrations in Windows 11: Microsoft announced new Apple integrations in Windows 11. Through a new integration with iCloud and the Photos app in Windows 11, users will soon be able to access their iPhone photos and videos on their Windows devices. Apple Music and the Apple TV app are available on Xbox consoles and will launch on Windows next year.