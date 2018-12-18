Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India

The Surface Go type cover (black) will cost an additional Rs 8,699 and the signature type cover (colour) will cost Rs 11,799.

The Microsoft Surface family of devices has registered high double-digit growth in the Indian market this year and the game changer Surface Go is set to add heavily to that next year, a company executive said here on Tuesday.

According to Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer & Devices, Microsoft India, the device has a clear edge over its rivals in the market when it comes to a laptop or a near-desktop experience with a 2-in-1 device.

“In Surface Go, you have latest Windows 10 and a suite of Microsoft apps, for a pure laptop experience on the go. No other tablet or a 2-in-1 can make your work life easier than this device,” Mohapatra told IANS.

Launched officially in India on Tuesday, Surface Go with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 38,599 while the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant can be purchased for Rs 50,999.

“It is a perfect companion when it comes to mix work with fun. I am sure the device will leave a lasting impression on the Indian millennials,” he added.

Weighing just 1.15 pounds and 8.3 mm thin, the 10-inch, two-in-one portable device comes with the Surface Pen — with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a 3:2 high-resolution “PixelSense” custom calibrated display designed to render the pages of most school textbooks.

Powered by the 7th Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y and protected by Gorilla Glass 3, the device offers up to nine hours of battery life.

Microsoft launched the Surface Go globally earlier this year.

Surface Go also has several ports for various needs, including Surface Connect for charging and docking, USB-C 3.1 for data, video, and charging, a headphone jack and a MicroSD card reader for storage expansion.

For users who require connectivity via video calls, the Surface Go features a 5-MP HD camera and rear auto-focus 8MP HD camera.

“Surface Go is our answer for users who are looking for a portable and versatile device that suits their budgets, but without compromising what they have grown to love about our line-up,” said Mohapatra.