SUPERVOOC charged OnePus Nord CE 2 5G goes on sale!

OnePlus has a way of shaking up the status quo. The brand took the market by storm when it released the first OnePlus phone in 2014, proving that one could get cutting-edge design, premium hardware and top of the line performance at a price that was a fraction of other premium flagship phones. This was followed by a number of innovations that totally changed the smartphone market, ranging from camera arrangements to the use of special design effects to displays with higher refresh rates. So it is hardly surprising that the latest OnePlus to arrive in tech town (it goes on sale on February 22), the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, comes with a feature that will turn heads.

The feature is it’s incredibly fast SUPERVOOC charging. OnePlus is legendary for providing speedy charging on its devices, being the brand that made Warp Charge a thing. Now, this incredibly fast charging is coming to its most affordable phone, and in doing so changes the whole charging paradigm in the smartphone mid-segment. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with 65W SUPERVOOC charging technology that gives the phone enough juice to get through a day of use with just fifteen minutes of charging. Charge it for about half an hour and you will get a fully charged OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. This is the sort of charging speed that is not only rarely seen in this device’s price segment, but even in those above it. What’s more, it all comes without any additional investment – the box of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G contains a 65W SUPERVOOC charger as well as a supporting cable!

The box also contains the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G itself, which could unsettle the competition quite thoroughly. The phone comes with a premium design with Gorilla Glass in front and back, in an incredibly slim 7.8 mm frame (one of the slimmest seen on a OnePlus phone), making it an absolute joy to hold and use. It comes with a brilliant and colourful 6.43 inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, which makes viewing content on it an absolute treat.



The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, one of the best in its segment, which ensures a smooth performance, whether you are skiing across dunes in Alto’s Odyssey, browsing social networks, sending or receiving mail, or just tackling those constantly buzzing message apps. It comes backed with 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, depending on the variant you choose, and a massive 128 GB of storage.The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G also gives you the option to expand storage using a microSD card, becoming the first OnePlus device to come with that option. You can take storage to an almost desktop-level 1TB using a microSD card, if you so wish.

Handling the shooting on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G are three very capable cameras on the back – a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. No matter which one you opt for, you are assured of great details and colours, even if the light happens on the lower side. Selfies are ably handled by a 16 megapixel camera which delivers snaps that could become a social network rage.

All this runs incredibly smoothly thanks to OnePlus’ iconic OxygenOS interface, which keeps bloatware out, even while making the phone effortlessly easy to use. A large 4500 mAh battery ensures that you can get through a day and more of usage on a single charge. And of course, even if you DO run out of battery, SUPERVOOC charge is there to get you up and running for another day in a mere fifteen minutes. Support for 5G means that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is ready for the network for the future when it arrives in India.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G goes on sale on February 22 on the OnePlus site, official stores and online and offline retail partners. The 6 GB / 128 GB variant of the phone is available for Rs 23,999, the 8 GB/ 128 GB variant will cost Rs 24,999. As always, there are deals and offers that make the phone ever more affordable. A super charged deal, this is.. Why would anyone seeking a core smartphone experience settle for any other?