Super Mario Bros. breaks new sale record 35 years after launch

A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. has been sold at an auction for a whopping $114,000 (over Rs 85 lakh), making it the most expensive video game ever sold. The 1985 game, still in its original plastic cover, was sold at Heritage Auctions to an unknown bidder. The winning $114,000 bid bested the previous auction record of $100,000 for a single video game set by Super Mario Bros.in February 2019. The collection has been sold at an auction organized by Heritage Auctions based in Dallas. “Super result for highest-graded Super Mario Bros,” an ecstatic Heritage tweeted on the most expensive sale of a game.

“The demand for this game was extremely high, and if any lot in the sale could hit a number like that, it was going to be this one. These results only verify Heritage Auctions’ position in this rapidly growing market,” said Heritage Auctions Video Games Director, Valarie McLeckie.

This version of Super Mario Bros. was especially unusual due to the fact that the box had a cardboard hang tab under the plastic, an indication that it was made after Nintendo began using shrink-wrap to cover the games instead of stickers, the company said in a press release.

Japanese company Nintendo had launched the world-famous Super Mario Bros. game for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1985. Until now, over 330 million copies of Super Mario Bros. have been sold worldwide, making it the second-best-selling series of all-time video games.

Super Mario Bros. was among the first six video games to be inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame National Museum of Play. The main character Mario has since developed into a 3D video game symbol, beginning as a tiny pixelated man in white overalls, spawning a vast franchise including a television series and a feature film.