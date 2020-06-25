Sundar Pichai brings in big data policy change in Google; users’ location data to be erased after 18 months

Pichai in the post assured the users of google that their data is safe and is not vulnerable for surveillance.

Battling controversies surrounding the storage of users’ data and their handling, Google has brought in major changes in policy for data storage. In a blog post, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai informed that starting today, the maximum period of storage of location data will be set to 18 months from the time google location will be switched on by the new users. Google will allow them to assign it the task to automatically delete Location History, search, voice, and YouTube activity data after three months or 18 months rather than waiting for users to delete it.

Earlier, Google allowed users to delete on their own and did not have any fixed timeline for the automatic deletion of the location data. Notably, the feature will be available for only new users however the company will add and promote the option of auto-delete on the Google search page and on YouTube as a nudge for users to get a hold of their auto-delete settings.

Pichai in the post assured the users of google that their data is safe and is not vulnerable for surveillance. Reiterating the company’s stand on the issue of data sensitivity, Pichai wrote that keeping information of the users safe, treating those responsibly, and putting users at the command of those data shared with the company has been the three key principles of Google.

“As we design our products, we focus on three important principles: keeping your information safe, treating it responsibly, and putting you in control. Today, we are announcing privacy improvements to help do that, including changes to our data retention practices across our core products to keep less data by default.”, said Pichai in the blog post on Google.

Other than the auto-delete feature, Google has also made plans to make life easier for mobile users while switching to Incognito mode on the Chrome browser, which has been very infamous in the recent past. Users can now switch to the incognito mode by using long-press on their profile picture. The new feature is available starting today on iOS devices while Android phones will receive the feature soon.