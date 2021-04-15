Styx Neo smartwatch: Health assistant on your wrist

The Neo Watch comes with a long-lasting battery life of almost 15 days, and goes beyond fitness tracking; it has health features that can help you keep a tab on your vital parameters.

As technology continues to grow more advanced, so too does its prominence in our everyday lives. Whether it’s fitness trackers or smartwatches, wearable technology has grown immensely popular with today’s consumers. Thus, technology companies are trying to capitalise on this market opportunity with their offerings. New Delhi-based Styx India has debuted its new wearable, a health monitoring watched called Neo smartwatch. Packed with the latest technologies, the newly launched wearable boasts of an extended battery life, health monitoring features and is available at an affordable price of Rs 3,499.

In terms of overall appearance, the Neo watch comes across as an attractive piece of equipment. It is available in four colours— Mystic Rose, Frost Silver, Electric Blue and Carbon Black. The watch has a 1.54-inches IPS screen, the case size measures 45mm, the overall weight is a mere 32g. It comes in a sturdy and sturdy and ultralight polycarbonate case. The display is protected by a toughened scratch resistant glass.

The Neo comes with a self removable strap, has IP68 water resistance and once on the wrist, it comes across as a smart and trendy wearable. Synced and connected to the mobile device, the Neo does more than letting you know if you’re getting a call or text message on your wrist.

The Neo Watch comes with a long-lasting battery life of almost 15 days, and goes beyond fitness tracking; it has health features that can help you keep a tab on your vital parameters. For instance, there’s a body temperature monitor, blood pressure monitor and continuous heart rate monitor. There’s a sleep monitor too to monitor your sleeping patterns and duration. Plus, there’s a menstrual reminder for the fairer sex. You even have the option to receive or reject calls.

The Net Watch has 11 sports mode, features such as timer or stopwatch will come handy for the fitness freaks who want to monitor their sporting activity in minute details. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and the watch is compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 11.0+ devices. The watch comes with customisable watch faces, there’s a nifty tactile side button and the strap is dust-resistant.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,499