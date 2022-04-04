Stylish smartwatches at less than Rs 2,500: Generous on price, style and substance

When we think smartwatch, we think smart performance, predictive alerts, and style that matches our vibe. If you have recently discovered your love for smartwatches and want to get an affordable yet feature-packed wrist-wear, then here are the some of the better options. These retail under Rs 2,500 and provide plenty of features without costing a fortune!

realme TechLife Watch S100 (Rs 2,249)

Realme TechLife Watch S100 is a premium looking watch which caters to all your health benefits. It comes with a 4.3cm (1.69-inch) large colour display and 12-day battery life. Additionally, it offers an interesting body temperature sensor which allows the watch to measure your skin temperature. The display on the TechLife Watch S100 can offer a peak brightness of 530 nits, ensuring that it’s readable even under direct sunlight. It also has a IP68 certification and is resistant against dust and water.

boAt Watch Mercury (Rs 1,999)

The boAt Watch Mercury is a feature-packed smartwatch for all you hustlers who seek to watch your game. Keep a tab on your body temperature on-the-go with its real-time temperature monitoring. No matter what sport is your game, Mercury is all you need to analyse your performance with its multiple sports mode. Never miss a beat with its call, text and social media notifications, delivered straight to your wrist. Its IP68 sweat, splash and dust resistance make it just the fitness partner you need. It has menstrual cycle tracker too.

Noise ColorFit Qube O2 (Rs 1,999)

The ColorFit Qube O2 is a stylish and sturdy smartwatch. It supports 24×7 heart rate monitoring and comes with IP68 certification. It has a 1.4-inch full touch display and a SpO2 monitor. It also offers customisable and cloud-based watch faces and comes in eight sports modes.

Fire-Boltt Ninja (Rs 1,999)

Fire-Boltt Ninja is loaded with power packed features. It comes with a touch-to-wake and lift- to-wake feature and offers Spo2 monitor, HR monitor, sleep tracker and active sports modes. It has a 1.3-inch HD Display and a full metal body which gives it a really nice look.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports (Rs 2,499)

With a 4.2-cm full touchscreen interface and a compact design layout, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports delivers on both the efficiency and the appearance fronts. Even in strong sunlight, the 600 nits brilliant display delivers a crisp vision. Thanks to its 5 ATM water resistance, you don’t have to worry about the safety of your watch during a water adventure. There are 110-plus+ sports modes to choose from, so you can play whatever sport you desire. The watch is available in six vibrant colours and gives you quite a few choices to pick and choose.

(Note: These smartwatches are available on the respective company websites, Flipkart and prominent offline stores)