Style meets great sound

If you are a music fan and looking to leave your signature at the party, then this UBON SP-45 wireless speaker is the right choice. Recently, this homegrown mobile accessories brand entered the fast-growing wireless speaker segment with its new Pro Bass Series, available in six attractive designs so that the consumers can decide as per their choices. It's new offering, SP-45 wireless speaker, is an attractive-looking device with great sound. The Pro Bass Series comes in a funky and attractive design; our trial unit was put to good use for over a period of one week and impressed us no end. With a price tag of `2,699, it packs great audio clarity combined with strong bass output, and it\u2019s designed primarily to cater to the youngsters.Switched on and connected to a mobile device, the SP-45 speaker offers a continuous power backup of upto eight hours. It supports Radio, TF Card, USB, AUX and Bluetooth as well. The SP-45 speaker comes with a built-in microphone to receive calls and incorporates Li-on battery. In addition to this, the speaker comes with a external phone holder placed right at the top of the speaker that allows one to place the phone on the speaker without any worry. The new speaker comes with great sound quality and good battery life. Given its compact design, the SP 45 can be easily carried anywhere. It is completely wireless with a frequency range of 20Hz~25KHz and sound output of 5W. The speaker uses \u201cintelligent chip control\u201d technology which prevents overheating and promotes steady charging. Estimated street price: Rs 2,699