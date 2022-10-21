Redmi Note 12 series set to launch in October, sales expected from November 11

Redmi Note 12 series is set to launch later this month. The company has confirmed the launch of the new Note series smartphones in China via Chinese microblogging website Weibo. While the launch poster of the series does not reveal the launch date, but it reads “see you this month” which means the phone is coming later this month. The sales are expected to begin on November 11.

The launch poster also mentions that the there will be two firsts this time. This will most likely be the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, and the fast charging.

According to the past leaks, the upcoming Note 12 series would include three phones- Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The new series is expected to be powered by the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with an ARM Mali-G68 GPU. All the three phone models will be 5G enabled.

A 3C listing spotted recently reveals that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Pro come will come with 210W fast charging and 120W fast charging support. The vanilla Redmi Note 12 may come with 67W fast charging and feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Pro were also spotted on the TENAA database. It indicates that the phone could feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come with a 4,980mAh battery while the Plus model is said to pack in a 4,300mAh battery.