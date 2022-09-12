Leaked Meta Quest Pro video reveals headset in full glory

A fresh leaked video of Meta Quest Pro has surfaced online revealing the headset in its full glory. Codenamed as Project Cambria, Meta’s upcoming VR headset has been in talks since last year with Zuckerberg this year finally confirming that new device will be launched during the Meta Annual Connect event.

Zuckerberg while speaking on one of Joe Rogan Experience Podcast episodes said that the new device will pack in “big features” and offer users an experience of “social presence.”

Now a video which was put up by a user named Ramiro Cardenas in the comments section of a post on Oculus Quest 2 Facebook group and was first reported by The Verge shows what the device could look like in real. The video reveals a black headset taken out from its packaging box that reads “Meta Quest Pro” and a label saying ‘Not for resale- engineering sample’. The controllers on the headset have feature an upgrade in terms of design. The device is seen sporting three cameras on the front with the controller ditching the hollow design in exchange of a solid one.

The upcoming Meta Quest Pro is expected to come with eye and face tracking feature. Zuckerberg says that it will help wearer make eye contact in the virtual world. The face tracking will emote your expression in the avatar form in the real time. Meta is said to price the new headset on the higher side. The headset could cost more than USD800. In the video released by the company earlier this year, it talks about the headset’s ability to do full-colour passthrough in high resolution. Passthrough is basically a feature that lets wearer see a real-time view of the surroundings.