Fossil Gen 6 Wellness edition smartwatch with Wear OS 3 launched in India: Check price, full specs 

The leading American fashion watchmaker Fossil has launched the Wellness edition of its latest Gen 6 smartwatch which was launched in August this year. The smartwatch is powered by Wear OS 3 and Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC.

The Wellness Edition smartwatch is priced at Rs 24,245 with an assortment of silicone straps for Rs 2,432 each. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition ships in three styles with a 44mm case, including black IP, silver-tone stainless steel and rose gold-tone stainless steel.

The smartwatch features curved lines and durable 20mm silicone straps that can withstand the sweat and water during physical activities like swimming, running or likewise more. The company offers three new watch faces with this watch- Wellness Gauge which is exclusive to Gen 6 Wellness Edition along with Heritage Wellness and Heritage GMT that are available across all models of Gen 6.

The new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness edition features a 1.28-inches always-on touchscreen display with configurable button functionality. The watch is water resistant up to 3ATM and comes with 4 pin USB rapid charging support with magnetic puck. The connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS, NFC SE while the sensors onboard are Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light. It is equipped with 8GB of storage and 1GB RAM. The watch lets user make and take phone calls with a paired smartphone compatible with Android and iOS.

The new smartwatch comes with an exclusive wellness app that tracks wearer’s key metrics while optimising battery life. The other wellness-centric features include SPO2 measurement, heart rate, cardio fitness level insights, sleep insights, and more. The new smartwatch automatically detects movement and starts a workout for you.

Johnson Verghese, MD of Fossil India while commenting at the launch said, “Innovation is our DNA at Fossil, and we constantly strive to create products that are on the cutting edge of style and technology. Our latest Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch is our most advanced smartwatch yet, that uses the Google Wear OS and our array of integrated health metrics to offer a transformative wellness experience to our fitness-first users. We are excited to unveil this brand new range for our consumers, furthering our commitment to raising the bar for timepieces.”

