Apple rolls out watchOS 9 with Medication app, improved sleep insights, and more

Apple has started rolling out watchOS 9- the latest operating system for Apple watches. The new watchOS 9 comes with new watch faces, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, AFib History feature, a redesigned Compass app, and an all-new Medications app. The new watchOS 9 will be available as a free software update. The company first announced the watchOS 9 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

The watchOS 9 brings four new faces- Lunar, Playtime, Metropolitan and Astronomy. For the first time, any Apple Watch user running watchOS 9 even those without a Nike model will also be able to access all the Nike watch faces.

The Workout app has also been updated to supports a new Multisport workout type that automatically switches between any sequence of swimming, biking, and running workouts, using motion sensors to recognize movement patterns. You will also see a redesigned summary page in the Fitness app on iPhone that offers additional details with interactive charts for more precise analysis of all workouts. Apple has also added new running metrics like Stride Length, Ground Contact Time, and Vertical Oscillation that can be added to the Workout Views.

The watchOS 9 will also help those diagnosed with AFib to keep a track of important information, including an estimate of how frequently his or her heart rhythm shows signs of AFib and provide deeper insights into their condition.

The new Medication app on Apple Watch makes it easy for users to track medications anytime, anywhere. User can create custom schedules for each medication, and also set up reminders to help keep them on track.

The Sleep app is also getting an upgrade in the watchOS 9. It gets new feature called Sleep Stages that lets user view his or her various sleep stages. It uses signals from the accelerometer and heart rate sensor to determine when users are in REM, Core, or Deep sleep, and when they are awake. Users can sleep stage data on Apple Watch in the Sleep app and view more detailed information, like time asleep, alongside additional metrics, like heart rate and respiratory rate, in sleep comparison charts in the Health app on iPhone.