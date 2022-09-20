str8bat: Let your bat do the talking

Cricket is a religion in India, and its greats are gods to be worshipped. And so, to achieve perfection, budding cricketers are constantly trying to figure out how to improve their skills and techniques. That means lots of practice and endless hours watching the footage to

see how they could have done things differently.

Str8bat (https://str8bat.com), a consumer tech company founded by Gagan Daga and Rahul Nagar, aids athletes in this pursuit of perfection. The only difference is that this wearable is not for a person, but a cricket bat. “Using the str8bat cricket bat sensor, anyone can track the strengths and chinks in their batting. The device is placed behind the bat and it captures motion without cameras. Our feather lightweight sensor records batting data in real-time, and provides a 360-degree 3-D view of all your shots,” informs Daga, the co-founder & CEO.

In addition to providing information about bat speed, impact speed, bat lift angle, sweet spot percentage and more, the str8bat sensor provides you with data-backed insights. It gives its users levers of how they can improve their batting parameters and benchmark them against the elite players. Coaches and players can access instant, visual insights using str8bat’s analytics algorithm and solutions on their mobiles. “This cricket bat sensor’s game-changing move delivers technology to the doorstep of every cricket fan looking to improve their skills. Simply put, str8bat transforms any bat into being a batting whisperer,” says Daga.

How does it work?

The Str8bat sensor is attached onto the cricket bat. Once activated, the str8bat sensor will record all the data and statistics in real time as the player bats. It is an IoT-enabled cricket sensor that records information such as bat lift angle, accelerated downswing, bat speed, impact speed, wagon wheel view, and many more parameters. It can capture more than 400 shots at time and the shots can be transferred via Bluetooth to your phone. One can transfer the shots both live or post-match/session. The str8bat sensor helps cricketers (both amateurs and professionals) gain a better understanding of their game and levers to improve their game.

Has anyone used it yet?

str8bat has already enabled 5000+ cricket players and coaches to enhance their game. Around 10% percent of these players are professional cricketers. “In fact, 260 different towns in India have ordered str8bat and the technology has been successfully introduced in India, Australia, and South Africa. Elite teams like Cricket Australia and Rajasthan Royals are our customers and are leveraging str8bat for player development, profiling and acquisition,” Daga informs.

What about the pricing?

The str8bat cricket bat sensor is priced at Rs 2,999. Anyone who wishes to access detailed insights, trends, improvement levers, personalised dashboard and some premium coaching content on the str8bat app has to pay a monthly membership fee which starts at as low as Rs 99 per month. Also, one str8bat sensor can be used by multiple players which effectively brings down the cost.

‘Smart’ batting

* The str8bat sensor is placed behind the bat and it captures motion without cameras

* It is lightweight, easy to use and affordably priced at Rs 2,999

* Coaches and players get instant visualisations on their mobile phones

* Cricket Australia, Rajasthan Royals, among others use the bat