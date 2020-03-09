Storage Space: Back up your digital life

According to the report, 42% of the respondents cited the paucity of time and the tediousness of the data backup process as the key deterrents for backing up their content.

Although more than one in every four PC users in India has lost their content or data in the past, research done by Western Digital in November 2019 in the country, finds that one in every two respondents does not take complete backup of their content. Around 84% of the audience blamed a virus attack, system crash, or a forgotten password as the main reasons for losing their data.

According to the report, 42% of the respondents cited the paucity of time and the tediousness of the data backup process as the key deterrents for backing up their content. Among the researched group, only 24% of females and a meagre 18% among the 36-45 age group back up their data.

In the wake of consumer behaviour, Western Digital has introduced its newest My Passport, its slimmest 5TB portable hard drive, in the Indian market. Prices for My Passport drives start at Rs 4,499 for 1TB to Rs 10,999 for 5TB. The latest generation of the My Passport line is up to 30% smaller than its predecessor and offers much higher capacity. The stylish design fits in the palm of a hand, yet has space to store, organise and share a tremendous amount of photos, videos, music and documents.

The My Passport drive comes equipped with WD Backup software to help make sure that photos, videos, music and documents don’t get lost.

“People today want a storage device that matches their lifestyle: compact, snazzy, yet reliable. From listening to our customers, we keep innovating and introducing attractive products for them. Our My Passport line is now enhanced with the slimmest 5TB portable hard drive in the WD brand portfolio,” said Khalid Wani, director, Channel Sales, Western Digital India.

“As the study points out, people find the process of backing up data inconvenient and time-consuming. Our new My Passport addresses this concern and offers automatic back up, where a user can just pick the time and frequency to back up important files from their system onto their My Passport drive,” he further added.