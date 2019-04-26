Stop everything right now and Google ‘Thanos’ to see the destruction

Marvel’s last one to the 22-film arc, the Avengers: Endgame is now showing in theatres in India and elsewhere. Maybe you now know the endgame of your favourite Avengers superheroes’ fate. Or, maybe you are waiting for your show to start on Friday or Saturday, or even Sunday. But you need to drop everything right now to experience the obliteration. Google is celebrating the Avengers frenzy, that has everybody douses across the world, in its classic way.

Thanos, the mad Titan who sucked up the power off infinity stones to destroy half the world with just a finger snap, is Google’s superstar. Google Search has a Thanos easter egg and here’s how to experience the destruction.

Open Google Search

Now, enter ‘Thanos’ and hit the Search button

When the results appear, switch to the info bar where you will see the infinity stones-studded gauntlet that Thanos used to obliterate half the universe

Click or tap on the gauntlet. Now, just wait and watch

You will start seeing the results turning into ash and disappearing from the screen in a jiffy. Cool isn’t it?

We are not going to tell you what happens when you perform the steps mentioned above. But let’s talk about the craze Avengers: Endgame has started. It is expected to be the biggest Marvel blockbuster movie that may surpass all previous records.

In India itself, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame sold over 2.5 million advance tickets. BookMyShow said that customers were purchasing 18 tickets per second, which is the new high for advance ticket bookings on the platform.

The last movie to Marvel’s third phase casts Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, and Anthony Mackie among other actors.