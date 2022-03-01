  • MORE MARKET STATS

STL, Analog Devices to build 5G radio units

As operators begin rolling out their Open RAN networks, it is expected to increasing demand for regionally customised O-RUs to meet frequency band and power needs.

Written by FE Bureau
5g
As a part of this collaboration, STL and Analog Devices would work with other ecosystem providers to expand the range of STL's Garuda O-RU indoor small cell offerings.

STL, a digital networks integrator, has tied up with Analog Devices Inc to develop 5G Open RAN radio units (O-RU). The two companies would build 5G-ready solutions to expand commercially available O-RUs and facilitate the growth of Open RAN networks.

As a part of this collaboration, STL and Analog Devices would work with other ecosystem providers to expand the range of STL’s Garuda O-RU indoor small cell offerings. STL will integrate Analog Devices’ leading RadioVerse transceivers into Garuda to create power-efficient, high-performance radios.

As operators begin rolling out their Open RAN networks, it is expected to increasing demand for regionally customised O-RUs to meet frequency band and power needs. The O-RU is one part of the network that cannot be virtualised.

“Garuda is a next-generation radio product with open interfaces compliant to O-RAN standards. It is cost-effective and a key component in solutions that deliver Industry 4.0 use cases, such as worker safety and factory automation.  Leveraging Analog Devices’ RadioVerse offerings in our products creates a new industry benchmark for indoor small cell radios, enabling the full power of 5G technology,”  Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions Business, STL, said.

More Stories on
5g

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.