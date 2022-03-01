STL, Analog Devices to build 5G radio units

As operators begin rolling out their Open RAN networks, it is expected to increasing demand for regionally customised O-RUs to meet frequency band and power needs.

STL, a digital networks integrator, has tied up with Analog Devices Inc to develop 5G Open RAN radio units (O-RU). The two companies would build 5G-ready solutions to expand commercially available O-RUs and facilitate the growth of Open RAN networks.

As a part of this collaboration, STL and Analog Devices would work with other ecosystem providers to expand the range of STL’s Garuda O-RU indoor small cell offerings. STL will integrate Analog Devices’ leading RadioVerse transceivers into Garuda to create power-efficient, high-performance radios.

The O-RU is one part of the network that cannot be virtualised.

“Garuda is a next-generation radio product with open interfaces compliant to O-RAN standards. It is cost-effective and a key component in solutions that deliver Industry 4.0 use cases, such as worker safety and factory automation. Leveraging Analog Devices’ RadioVerse offerings in our products creates a new industry benchmark for indoor small cell radios, enabling the full power of 5G technology,” Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions Business, STL, said.