Still want to buy Redmi Note 5 Pro after price hike? Three cheaper alternatives for you to consider

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB/64GB model will now be available at Rs 14,999

Xiaomi earlier this week hiked the price of its popular Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. The company attributes the price revision to the recent PCBA import duty hikes and depreciation of Indian rupee since the beginning of this year. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB/64GB model will now be available at Rs 14,999 as part of the company’s efforts to cover the costs and ramp up the supply. However, this may have an effect on its sales, on top of the deviation of the potential buyers to other smartphones available at cheaper price points.

Asus last month launched the new ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India in collaboration with Flipkart where the latter will be the exclusive online seller for this smartphone, as well as other ZenFone smartphones launched in future. The smartphone squarely counters the stalwart at the sub-Rs 15,000 price range in India – the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Xiaomi’s Redmi branded smartphone sell like hotcakes in India while the ZenFone smartphones in the same price bracket saw a lacklustre sale recently. However, Xiaomi’s recent decision to hike the price of the Redmi Note 5 Pro can make some customers go for other options, including the ZenFone Max Pro M1, Moto G5S Plus, and Honor 9 Lite.

Here are the three alternatives that buyers may consider:

1. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, starting today, will be available at Rs 1,000 more, which means that the buyers will now need to shell out Rs 14,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB variant. On the contrary, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 4GB/ 64GB model price in India is Rs 12,999 – Rs 2,000 cheaper than the Redmi Note 5 Pro. While the customers have already shown their disgruntled behaviour towards the tiring and sometimes unfruitful flash sales of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 can be a cash in on the customers’ demands.

Even specification-wise, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 competes with the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Both the smartphones have a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 12-megapixel and a 5-megapixel camera combination on the rear while the ZenFone Max Pro M1 packs a setup of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. On the front, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has an advantage over the ZenFone Max Pro M1 with a 20-megapixel shooter while the latter bears an 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has an upper hand in terms of the battery as it has a 5000mAh battery while the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 4000mAh battery under the hood. While the Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI 9, Asus has for the first time ditched its custom skin ZenUI for stock Android 8.0 Oreo – with a guaranteed update to Android P and even Android Q. Xiaomi has Mi A1 in its kitty for the stock Android programme – Android One.

2. Moto G5S Plus

Coming to the Moto G5S Plus, although a little old, it still offers decent specifications at a revised price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The smartphone is still the first choice for many, who consider Moto as a revered brand, despite its changed ownership. The smartphone has dual cameras of two 13-megapixel shooters in the rear while there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the phone. The customers get a 5.5-inch full-HD display and a 3000mAh battery, a little less than that of ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. Nevertheless, the Moto G5S Plus can still be a good option if the price hike of Redmi Note 5 Pro is something the customers find off-putting.

The smartphone is available to buy via Amazon and other online and offline retailers across the country.

3. Honor 9 Lite

The Honor 9 Lite, has been a hot-selling smartphone since its launch in India. Huawei brand Honor has been tirelessly making efforts to increase its market share in India by promoting itself. Honor 9 Lite, comes as the saviour, as it too offers reasonable specifications and features at the same price point. The Honor 9 Lite 4GB/64GB variant costs as same as what Redmi Note 5 Pro costs now – Rs 14,999. However, the reason the customers would go for the former is the availability of units. While the Redmi Note 5 Pro runs out of stock within seconds on respective online platforms, Honor 9 Lite is a tad old now, and the units are usually available in the weekly sales of the smartphone via Flipkart.

For the specifications, the Honor 9 Lite has a 5.65-inch display with full-HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio – something that both Redmi Note 5 Pro and ZenFone Max Pro M1 offer. The smartphone is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor with two RAM options – 3GB and 4GB. The Honor 9 Lite packs a dual camera setup comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It beats all the aforementioned smartphones with the dual camera setup on the front, as well. A 3000mAh battery powers the internals of the Honor 9 Lite – a little trade-off compared to the Redmi Note 5 Pro and a significant one if you bring Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 in the picture.