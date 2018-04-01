Still not able to view Jio Prime Membership on MyJio App? here’s how to get it

People have often complained that they are unable to view the banner of renewal on the MyJio app. Check how to get it.

On March 31, Reliance Jio Prime membership ended. The plan was offered since a year back. However, in a surprising move by the telecom giant, Jio Prime benefits has been now extended for a year for the existing members at no extra cost. If you were already a Jio Prime member before March 31, then you will be able to enjoy benefits of Jio Prime for one more year. However, if you are a new member and want to get the benefits of Jio Prime, all you need to do is to pay up Rs 99 for the membership for a year.

However, with a user base of more than 175 million, the renewal process is just not that easy. One, the Jio Prime membership is a limited period offer. Second, people have often complained that they are unable to view the banner of renewal on the MyJio app. If you are one of those who wish to get their renewal for free but are unable to do so, then you will need to follow these basic steps.

Step 1: Force quit the MyJio app.

Step 2: Stream videos for a minimum of 15 minutes with the Reliance Jio 4G data. Make sure you use the SIM card whose membership you are trying to renew.

Step 3: You will need to restart the MyJio App again.

Step 4: Now you will be able to view the banner which says ‘Congratulations! Extend JioPrime for a year, FREE’ along with a button that reads: ‘Get Now’.

Ever since its launch, Reliance Jio has made sure to give the maximum possible benefits to users at very reasonable prices. At first, it provided unlimited voice and data services free for the initial six months. It was in January 2017 when Jio came up with Jio Prime membership with the final date to join being March 31, 2017. At that time, Jio charged Rs 99 as a fee to avail the benefits offered under Jio Prime membership.