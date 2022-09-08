Steve Jobs’ ideas live on through new archive created by his friends and family 

Apple founder Steve Jobs’ friends and family launched the Steve Jobs Archive. This move has been made to celebrate Jobs.

Currently the website has been made in a very basic manner. At the starting of the page there is a poem written by Steve Jobs which he often wrote to himself. After scrolling down some notable quotes from Steve Jobs which he spoke over the years can be seen. One of the quotes is from his famous 2005 commencement speech at Stanford.

“You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.”

After going through the entire website, a short “About Us” description comes.

The archive website was launched on Wednesday by Laurene Powell, Jobs’ widow during Vox Media’s Code Conference.

The announcement comes around the time Apple is launching the iPhone 14 series. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are joined by Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8. As for the pricing Apple iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 whereas iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,39,900. Apple iPhone 14 will come priced at Rs 79,990 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus will for 89,900.

This year Apple decided to skip the Apple mini version of the smartphone. The Plus version comes after many years. The iPhone to come with the Plus version was iPhone 8 Plus.

The entire Apple iPhone 14 series comes with features like crash detection, emergency SOS, temperature detection which can track when the females are ovulating etc.

Starting Monday, September 12 all iPhone users will get an update for iOS 16 and watchOS 9.

As for the availability of the Apple iPhone smartphones, users can start pre-ordering at 5 am PDT, Friday, September 9 and sale starting from September 16, Friday.

ALSO READ| iOS 16, watchOS 9 launch date announced: Check here if your iPhone, Apple Watch will get new update

ALSO READ| iPhone 14 gets Notify Me button on Amazon, pre-orders to start from September 9