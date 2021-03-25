Steve Jobs’ handwritten job application from 1973 fetches nearly Rs 1.6 crore at auction

Jobs who remained the CEO of the company which he founded till the very end lost his battle against cancer in the year 2011.(Photo credit: Reuters, bidspotter.co.uk)

The Late Steve Jobs’ handwritten job application from 1973, three years before he started Apple, has fetched GBP 162,000 or roughly more than Rs 1.6 crore at an auction. The auction for the job application which Jobs had filled in the year 1973, was opened for bidding on February 24 and continued attracting bids till March 24, when the auction was finally closed at a value of GBP 162,000.

The paltry one-page letter was written by Jobs for getting a job after he had dropped out from Reed college in Portland, USA. The same job application had earlier been auctioned in the year 2018 and sold to a tech entrepreneur and it had fetched a huge amount in its first auction as well. The same letter was put on auction again this year and has now fetched an amount of Rs 1.6 crore (approx) to its previous owner.

Jobs joined Atari in the year 1974 where he met his long-time partner and Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak. The two then decided to quit their jobs in 1976 and founded Apple in a small garage which Jobs owned in Los Altos, California. The rest as they say is history.

The young Jobs in his job application mentioned that he had a major in English Literature and also had knowledge about computer design and calculator among the additional skills.

Charterfields which sold off the letter in an auction gave a very brief introduction about Jobs’ application for the job. Apart from highlighting the information filled by Jobs in the job application including his education and other technical skills, the auction company also mentioned that the job application is in an absolutely good condition and clearly legible.

With so much of money at stake, the company also mentioned that the application has nonetheless got some overall creasing along with light staining and an old clear tape at the top of the application. The company in a bid to assure the bidders also said that the job letter has been accompanied with the letters and certificates which prove the authenticity of the letter.

