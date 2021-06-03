STAY CONNECTED: Smart computing for “do-from-anywhere” work style

The latest Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise enriches users experience with sleek, compact design and innovative productivity with first 4K panel with Low Blue Light technology and the longest battery life on a premium Chromebook.

These are extraordinary times and the advent of ‘work from anywhere’ creates genuine needs for companies to adapt and support their employees to stay productive and work collaboratively, even when working remotely. According to Indrajit Belgundi, senior director and general manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, the company’s Remote Work Readiness Index revealed that productivity equipment and tools are the top tech resources employees need from employers as they continue to adapt.

Recently, Dell Technologies announced its latest commercial PC portfolio. “These new intelligent PCs make it possible to work smarter and collaborate easier, so we can give our best selves in all that we do,” said Belgundi. According to him, Dell’s intrinsic security approach builds intelligent and automated security deep within each system to provide the industry’s most secure commercial PCs. The Latitude 9420 (prices start at Rs 1,36,000) and 9520 (Rs 1,45,000 onwards) deliver advanced security features like SafeShutter (said to be the industry’s first automatic web cam shutter that knows when to automatically open or close by syncing with video conferencing applications) so users can work securely from anywhere.

Designed as collaborative business PCs with advanced connectivity and collaboration experiences, the Latitude 9420 comes with a powerful built-in speakerphone and camera enhancements that provide automatic light correction and background blur. Company officials say the device is the world’s first business PC with ExpressSign-in 2.0 enabled by Intel Visual Sensing Technology for a faster and more reliable auto-wake and lock. The Latitude 9420 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors based on the Intel Evo platform that provides increased performance and simplified manageability. Users can also multitask on fast connections with Wi-Fi 6E or 5G LTE.

The Latitude 9520 is said to be the smallest ultra-premium business 15-inch PC. The 15-inch InfinityEdge screen provides maximum working area in a surprisingly small 14-inch laptop. With the PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology, it detects user’s presence to instantly wake and log in via the IR camera and Windows Hello, all without lifting a finger.

Dell has further modernised its commercial portfolio with the exclusive Dell Optimizer software, which uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to automatically fine-tune application performance and battery life, while improving audio quality and connectivity. The new product line-up includes Latitude 7320 detachable (starts at `85,000), a sleek, lightweight and ready to support the “do-from-anywhere” work style. It features ComfortView Plus low blue light solution that eases eye strain and fatigue, delivering the most comfortable viewing experience. The Latitude 7320 detachable comes with a 13-inch display and an advanced 5 MP front-facing camera, with Temporal Noise Reduction to bring brighter, sharper visuals to video calls The new Latitude 7420 features 4K UHD display, enhanced speakers and Intelligent Audio. For those wanting a larger screen size, the Latitude 7420 offers both clamshell and 2-in-1 form factors with a 14-inch display.

The latest Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise enriches users experience with sleek, compact design and innovative productivity with first 4K panel with Low Blue Light technology and the longest battery life on a premium Chromebook. It offers a mainstream and premium option, giving more choices without sacrificing enterprise-class scale, manageability, and security.

Among other products, there is the new Precision 3560 Mobile Workstation (starts at `74,500) that is designed for professionals across manufacturing, engineering, education and financial industries. It features 100% sRGB, 400nit display with ComfortView Plus and Dell’s exclusive PremierColor software. This lightweight workstation provides a good mobile platform for 2D and entry 3D CAD, as well as reporting and data analysis.