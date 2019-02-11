Startup India: Oppo to support Indian firms for solving specific problems of mobile users

By: | Published: February 11, 2019 3:41 AM

Through this partnership, both parties will work towards systematically developing a support system for startups and entrepreneurs in the specific areas of expertise.

Oppo MoU with Telangana government

Chinese handset maker Oppo has announced its partnership with information technology, electronics & communications department (ITE&C), government of Telangana, to create opportunities for entrepreneurs and startups in India. Through this partnership, both parties will work towards systematically developing a support system for startups and entrepreneurs in the specific areas of expertise.

As a part of the agreement, the Chinese firm will provide technical expertise and mentoring support to startups helping the government create a supportive ecosystem for startups working in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, payments, Artificial Intelligence and gaming. The startups will be selected basis the solutions they provide towards key problems faced by Indian mobile users, with the intention of using their idea, application, technology or service to help enhance consumer experience for OPPO users.

Tasleem Arif, vice-president and R&D head, India, said, “Oppo is committed towards developing innovative new technologies and technology-enabled solutions to serve the Indian smartphone industry better than ever. Through this partnership with the Telangana government, which has shown positive intent in fostering a conducive ecosystem of entrepreneurship in the state, we hope to encourage and co-develop innovative solutions that will transform the smartphone industry in the country.”

Oppo will also be providing market access to these startups, by Alpha/Beta testing their offerings with the Oppo Color OS community, helping them with feedback that will enable them to streamline their product for the final consumer. In addition to this, the Oppo R&D team will also offer technical and business expertise to the entrepreneurs.

Through such concerted efforts towards building the entrepreneurship ecosystem in India and encouraging the development of innovative new technologies, Oppo aims to play an active role in mobilising the untapped potential of Indians entrepreneurs and support them in their journey towards developing and growing their respective startups, company officials said.

