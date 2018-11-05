Start-up values run deep in our DNA, says Steve Daheb, Senior vice-president, Oracle Cloud

Steve Daheb, Senior vice-president, Oracle Cloud

India is a key growth economy and a critical market for Oracle. “We are committed to India and are helping several customers in their journey to cloud,” Steve Daheb, senior vice-president, Oracle Cloud, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

What have been your observations on the evolution of cloud in the last 2-3 years?

Instead of ‘why cloud’, customers are now asking ‘how’. They are interested in better understanding how to do the mission-critical migration seamlessly. The conversation has shifted to being data centric—analytics, securing the data, putting data to better use with machine learning. I believe we are in a really good position to drive the next wave of enterprise cloud adoption.

Tell us about the updates on your overall cloud business.

For us it is important to address all layers of the stack, from applications that are tied closely to our platforms, which are connected to these applications to run analytics around them, to secure them and extend their capabilities to the underlying infrastructure. This enables our customers to run high performance workloads smoothly, while also reducing cost.

What kind of momentum do you expect going forward?

We are already seeing a lot of cloud adoption, and we anticipate more large scale adoption in the coming months. Autonomous database and infrastructure are very important to us. With a lot of our customers looking for an integrated solution, we are bundling in infrastructure, analytics, integration, etc.

How are CIOs reacting to the autonomous database?

CIOs are very interested in it, given the performance benefits. With our autono-mous database, IT teams can move away from maintenance and instead focus on higher value tasks. From a cost reduction perspective, reduction of risk and the ability to focus on innovation, companies can deploy data-warehouses in seconds now, automatically.

Cyber security has become a key concern for businesses. What can they expect next from Oracle?

At Oracle, security is embedded in everything we do, as we look at it holistically. Whether it is identity access management, the applications layer, application masking, data layer or encryption layer, we have multiple layers of defence. We have announced Gen 2 cloud, with an impenetrable barrier and autonomous robots to nullify threats.

How important is India for Oracle?

India is a key growth economy and a critical market for Oracle. We are committed to India and are helping several customers in their journey to cloud. We are partnering several government agencies for many critical digitisation and transformation projects, including the domain of better citizen service/ engagement. We have a robust partner ecosystem as well to help customers transform into digital-first businesses faster.

How does Oracle see India’s start-up economy which has opened up opportunities for cloud solution providers?

Start-up values run deep in our DNA, as Oracle itself was a start-up many years ago. We set up our first-ever start-up accelerator in India (run by Oracle R&D) to empower Indian start-ups to embrace cloud and build robust cloud-based products. Enabling co-creation and co-innovation, it’s a win-win for all stakeholders—customers, partners, start-ups and Oracle. With our start-up programme, we help several start-ups dream big, scale better and enter new geographies. We have a robust engagement programme to support the developer ecosystem as well.