Star Wars fans, Samsung changed Galaxy Note 10+ just for you

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is scheduled to release in December

The final instalment to the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is scheduled to be released on December 20 in the US. Ahead of the release, Samsung has launched Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition to commemorate the event. The Star Wars-themed Galaxy Note 10+ costs $1,299.99 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 93,500.

The Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition is a Sith-inspired package that contains the device in black colour with red accents and a First Order emblem at the back, a red-coloured lightsabre-like S Pen, an embossed leather cover, Galaxy Buds in red and black theme, and an ‘exclusive’ metal badge for Star Wars item collectors. The retail box glorifies Kylo Ren in a matte black finish. The device also has a Star Wars theme loaded with wallpapers of favourite Sith characters, shutdown animations, and sounds.

Samsung says its Star Wars-themed Galaxy Note 10+ will be available on December 10 in select markets. It is launching in Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, the UK, and the US. In the US, the Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition will go on sale on December 13.

Apart from the look of the smartphone, the specifications remain the same. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole at the dead centre. It also supports HDR10+ and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The device is powered by an Exynos 9825 processor (or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+) paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage with the expandability of up to 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition runs One UI 1.1 based on Android 9 Pie, but the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 is available to install under the beta programme. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device. For photography, there is a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The front camera is a 10-megapixel sensor residing inside the punch-hole. The smartphone is powered by 4300mAh battery that charges at up to 45W. It can also be wirelessly charged at up to 20W.