Google Stadia is now live in select countries

Google’s new game-streaming service Stadia demonstrates the possibilities of gaming from the cloud, but experts say it’s hindered by a lack of compelling games and a somewhat convoluted pricing scheme.

One analyst calls Tuesday’s launch more of a public beta test than an actual debut. The real test will come next year, when Stadia begins to compete with new video game consoles due out from Sony and Microsoft.

Much like movies and music, the traditional video-game industry has been shifting from physical hardware and games to digital downloads and streaming.

Tech companies such as Google are trying to establish a foothold early – even with some kinks – before streaming becomes as established in gaming as Netflix is in video and Spotify in music.