Spotify set to launch in 85 new markets, app to be available in Hindi soon

The company is also set to have UI for 36 new languages with Hindi being the last major language other than English, French, Chinese, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian, and Japanese.

Spotify is set to expand into 85 new markets over the next few days and will foray into markets across Asia, Europe, Africa, Caribbean and Latin America. The audio streaming app is also set to make its User Interface (UI) available in 36 new languages, including Hindi soon. According to the Co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek, the app will now have its presence in some new markets including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nigeria and all 85 markets together will represent more than a billion people. When this is taken into account, the company is trying to cater to an untapped audience. So far, Spotify has stretched its arms to more than 345 million monthly active users with 155 million paid subscribers globally. With the recent move, Spotify will see its largest expansion.

In these markets, both free and premium plans will be kept for users along with some individual, family, duo, and student Spotify plans in select markets. According to the company, the listeners in new markets will be getting access to stream Spotify on mobile apps as well as in the browser. In the next few months, the company will be launching apps for TV, consoles, speakers, cars and wearables. Spotify highlights that the company will work together with some local rights holders to include some more local offerings.

The company is also set to have UI for 36 new languages with Hindi being the last major language other than English, French, Chinese, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian, and Japanese. Among the new languages, Romanian and Swahili will also be added. However, it is not yet clear as to when Hindi localization will take place for the app. Spotify launched in India in 2019. The provision of Hindi UI will give the company an advantage over its local competitor JioSaavn and keep the standards at par with Apple Music.