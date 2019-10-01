Spotify Premium Family Plan: Enjoy music with entire family for Rs 179 per month

The price of the special plan has been set at just Rs 179 per month (Reuters)

The music streaming industry in India is a competitive market with players like Spotify, Wynk Music, Jio Saavan and Amazon Prime Music looking to gain more ground than the others. In order to keep up with the demands of Indian music lovers, Spotify on Tuesday announced its Premium Family Plan. The price of the special plan has been set at just Rs 179 per month and lets the user add multiple other users within a single plan.

In Spotify Premium Family Plan, a user can add up to six accounts allowing each user to play their own kind of music and podcasts. It must be noted that the plan would offer the full Spotify Premium experience for each family member who has been added.

In addition, music lovers would be happy to note that they will be able to Save and play music offline which means no data would be required. However, there is a catch. Offline playing would be allowed only on three devices per Premium account.

The new plan by Spotify will allow users to play any song or podcast, on any device without any restrictions or ads or time limits. Moreover, the plan allows super simple bill as well which means that there will be just one monthly bill which will be sent to the master account holder.

Parental controls

The plan offers parental controls which will let guardians to add explicit content filters for all the other accounts on the family plan.

And since it is the family plan, users would get exclusive access to a personalised playlist named family mix that includes songs that all family members can enjoy. As per Spotify, the family mix will be updated regularly and one can also fine tune the family’s shared listening moments. Additionally, a family hub has also been included in the Spotify app where users can control the family’s settings in one place. This means they can add or remove members, keep home address up to date, and also adjust parental controls.