Spotify now live in India: Here’s how to download, buy subscription

Spotify is now available in India (Source: Reuters)

Spotify is now live in India. After hitting a snag earlier this week, the Swedish streaming giant has finally expanded its business by adding India as one of the crucial markets to revive its staggering business. Earlier in the day, Financial Express Tech obtained the India pricing of Spotify Premium subscription. Now, a few hours later, the Spotify app is available to download via Google Play store and Apple’s App Store. The web client, as well as standalone apps for Windows 10 and macOS, are also available to download. Spotify Premium plans start for as low as Rs 13 in India providing one day of access to high-quality audio and ability to download songs.

While Spotify has not officially said anything, its services have been activated for India. The users may still see the Spotify website showing that it’s not available in the region. However, tapping on just the Spotify Premium button will take them to the India region where they can register themselves and choose a plan to subscribe to Spotify Premium services. Or, they can even enjoy the free ad-supported version without paying anything. Spotify has partnered leading banks, Paytm for the payments. Besides, users can even pay using UPI. It should be noted that the recurring membership can only be bought using credit cards (MasterCard or Visa) while the subscription plans requiring one-time payment can be paid using credit cards, Paytm, or UPI.

For Indian users, Spotify has undercut Apple Music by just Re 1 for the monthly membership. Apple Music’s monthly plan costs Rs 120 in India, just Re 1 more than Spotify’s membership. However, Spotify has offered a variety of tiers in India, unlike in the US where it’s monthly subscription costs $9.99 – exactly similar to Apple Music’s subscription.

Spotify has a recurring monthly plan priced at Rs 119 – the customers will be charged automatically at the end of each cycle. Other than this, Spotify gives users choice to subscribe just once for the plans that will not recur. There are as many as five plans:

1 day: Rs 13 (non-recurring)

7 days: Rs 39 (non-recurring)

1 month: Rs 129 (non-recurring)

3 months: Rs 389 (non-recurring)

6 months: Rs 719 (non-recurring)

There is a separate plan for the students in India, who will need to verify beforehand taking the subscription. The monthly membership will be charged at Rs 66 but if buying an annual subscription, the charges will be Rs 59 per month, which totals to Rs 708 for 12 months.

Spotify India has a wide catalogue of Indian songs including Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, and other regional music. International music is also available on Spotify from almost every artist. However, Financial Express Tech has not independently checked the availability of English music on both the India and US versions.