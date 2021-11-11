Spotify now lets you track trending songs across 16 cities in India: Everything to know

Spotify will now offer city-wise Charts across 16 cities in India. This will help track the most popular songs in each city individually. We wanted to create a destination for fans to see who is trending in their area, and to give artists the opportunity to go deep on all the data and see what music is moving listeners around the world, said Spotify

Every week on Friday, Spotify will update the charts for cities–Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Ernakulam, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Patna and Pune based on listeners activity in the respective cities.

In addition to that. Spotify is also launching ‘Local Pulse’ charts that will rank the most uniquely popular songs each week in every city, compared to its popularity around the world. This will show off the distinct taste of local listeners in every city.

Now you can block users on Spotify

In another important development, Spotify will soon be rolling out a new feature that will enable users to block others on the platform more easily. Earlier, users had to connect with the customer support to block users on the platform. The new feature will make it easier for users to block.

How to block a user on Spotify: Step by step guide

In order to block a user on Spotify, follow these steps:

1- Go to the user’s Spotify profile.

2- Now, under their username, next to the “follow” button click on the three dots menu

3- Choose “block,” or on mobile, “block user.”

And there you go. The user will no longer be able to access your page, activities or any public playlists. The platform also avails its users with the ‘unblock’ facility. Meaning, you can unblock any users you may have blocked at any point of time.

Speaking to The Verge, a company spokesperson said, “At Spotify, we are committed to delivering the best possible listening experience to our users”. “Privacy will always be enormously important to us and our block feature, which gives users more control, is the latest step towards that commitment,” the spokesperson concluded.