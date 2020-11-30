Spotify is testing Instagram-like Stories feature with some help from top musicians

Spotify did not elaborate on its future plans or updates it is working on.

Spotify is likely to bring the Instagram-like story feature for users. It looks like the company is testing its story feature. With the onset of festive season, Spotify has introduced a Christmas Hits playlist which is looking like a different kind of playlist. When checked closely, the company has incorporated a Story feature within the mix of holiday songs which were released last week. Both iOS and Android users can take a peek at how the feature will be whenever introduced.

The Christmas Hits story that has been brought by Spotify includes videos from several artists whose songs have been added to the playlists. These artists are Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, and Pentatonix. On some other Spotify-created playlists like Tear Drop and Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album, Good News, Spotify Stories can be seen by users. This clearly indicates the company’s interest in bringing a feature like this.

According to media reports, Spotify has confirmed the Story feature being a test and is likely that the company is betting on introducing this. However, there is no statement that focuses on when the feature will be introduced, or if it will be or select or all users. If it is being made available for everyone, users will be able to add stories to their own playlists.

The company has reportedly said that it is conducting a number of tests to provide in order to improve their user experience. According to the company, some of the tests may end up in the new updates. However, Spotify did not elaborate on its future plans or updates it is working on.

Last year, the idea of introducing Stories on Spotify platform got attention. But the company has only started testing on the feature this year. The company had earlier allowed some influencers to add stories to their playlists.

If this feature is introduced, Spotify will also join major platforms that have this feature like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter YouTube, as well as LinkedIn.