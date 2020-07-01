Spotify introduces live lyrics feature in India, 25 other markets; Details

Before this, the feature was only available in Japan. (Image: Reuters)

Spotify live lyrics: Spotify brings out live lyrics feature in India! Music streaming app Spotify on Tuesday rolled out its live lyrics facility in India, apart from as many as 25 other Southeast Asian, Latin and South American markets. The feature has been made live after Spotify struck a partnership with Musixmatch, which boasts of having the largest collection of song lyrics along with translations. The other markets where the feature went live on Tuesday are Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Hong Kong, Ecuador, Mexico, Indonesia, Honduras, Panama, Malaysia, Peru, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Uruguay, Nicaragua and Taiwan.

Before this, the feature was only available in Japan, but the lyrics provider was different there, according to Spotify’s statement to TechCrunch. Spotify had also earlier told TechCrunch that the feature would be available in these 26 markets at 7.30 pm Indian Time, which would roughly translate to 10 pm local time in parts of Southeast Asia and between 2 am and 4 am local time in Latin and South American countries. This means that the live lyrics feature is now available in 27 out of Spotify’s 79 markets.

As of now, it is unclear which Indian languages would be available on the music streaming app, be it the language of lyrics or songs.

Spotify earlier had a partnership with Musixmatch but it had expired in 2016. After that, the app was providing partial lyrics and annotations, but this was only available for select songs, only in English language and in some markets only. This was being sourced due to Spotify’s partnership with Musixmatch competitor Genius.

Since last September, Genius has been providing full lyrics to Apple Music users all over the world, including India. Moreover, among the music streaming apps in India, Amazon Music and Apple Music have the live lyrics feature.