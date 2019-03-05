Threat to Apple Music, JioSaavn? Spotify says added 1 million unique users in India within a week

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 1:09 PM

India, with a population of 1.3 billion and more than 400 million smartphone users, is a potentially huge market for Spotify

Spotify is going all-out in India with the launch (Source: Reuters)

Spotify Technology SA, the world’s most popular paid music streaming service, said it racked up more than 1 million unique users in India across its free and premium tiers since launching less than a week ago.

Spotify launched in India on Tuesday, stepping into a price-sensitive market crowded by well-funded players such as Reliance Industries’ JioSaavn and Apple’s Apple Music.

The Swedish company is offering a free version that will run with ads, alongside a premium ad-free variant that will charge users 119 Indian rupees ($1.68) per month.

According to media reports, Tencent-backed Gaana leads the Indian streaming market with over 80 million monthly users. Spotify has 207 million monthly active users globally and 96 million subscribers.

In India, the streaming service also competes with other players including Amazon’s Prime Music, Alphabet Inc’s Google Play Music and Xiaomi-backed Hungama.

