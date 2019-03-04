The cool feature that Spotify has but Apple Music, Amazon Music, & JioSaavn don’t

Spotify recently put a feather in its cap by entering India amid the troubles with Warner Music over streaming copyright. The arrival of the world’s most popular music streaming platform in India comes as a respite to many loyalists who have always wanted to use the app. This is visible from the fact that many people subscribed to the yearly plan of Spotify Premium within the first few hours of the service going live in India. While India is overtly embracing more digital platforms by the day, it will be an understatement to say that it still needs them.

With popular music streaming services such as Apple Music, Google Play Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, Wynk Music, and Amazon Music already available in India, it has become immensely harder for the consumers to choose a service and buy the subscription for it. Spotify India has a lot of content missing from the platform due to the ongoing tussle with major music labels. However, it has got an edge over the rivals.