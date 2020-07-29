Spotify Group Session party mode feature now widely available for all users; details inside

Groups of two to five people can join a Group Session. (Reuters)

Spotify group session: Spotify’s Group Session feature goes remote! On Tuesday, Spotify announced that it was updating its recent Group Session to include users who are in different parts of the world. The feature, which was Spotify’s version of party mode, was released in May for participants to contribute to a collaborative playlist in a real-time environment and control what all the other participants listen to. At the time of the launch, the company had stated that the feature could be useful in small groups, like families who are quarantining together while maintaining the social distance.

However, while the feature earlier required the participants to be physically present at the same location, now it has been extended to users worldwide, eliminating the need to be present at the same location. The feature, however, is only available to Premium users of Spotify.

Back then, the company had also included a barcode that the participants could scan to join the playlists. This has now been expanded to include joining links which can be shared on messaging apps or social media. Groups of two to five people can join a Group Session, the company said.

Spotify Group Session: How to use

Here’s how a Premium user can create a Group Session.

The Premium user must go to the ‘Connect’ menu at the bottom-left corner of the Spotify app play screen.

In the menu, select the option to ‘Start a Group Session’, upon which the host would get a sharable link.

Using this link or the Spotify scan code, the host can invite his friends and family to join the session.

Once the session starts, the host as well as the guests would be able to play, skip, pause and select tracks that they want to queue in the playlist. They would also be able to add their own choices. The changes made to the playlist by any participant is immediately reflected in the devices of the other group members as well.

Users must note that the feature is still in beta mode and will continue to undergo changes so that the user experience can be enhanced.