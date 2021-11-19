Spotify finally brings real-time lyrics feature to all users: How to use

Spotify will also allow users to share lyrics to social media.

Spotify: Spotify has finally announced the rollout of its real-time lyrics feature across the globe, instead of continuing to offer it only in select few countries. For the feature, Spotify has been working with Musixmatch, which claims that it offers lyrics for more than 8 million or 80 lakh songs. These lyrics will now be accessible on every platform where Spotify offers an app, which means that Spotify app on iOS, Android, Smart TVs, desktop computers as well as gaming consoles will get the feature. Moreover, both free and premium listeners will get this feature.

Lyrics are already available for most of the songs on Spotify competitor Amazon Prime Music, and they are helpful because listeners can use the lyrics to sing along to their favourite tunes. But Spotify will also allow users to share lyrics to social media. Like Prime Music, the lyrics feature will be available across the majority of the Spotify library.

To access the lyrics on Spotify using the mobile app, while listening to a song, users would need to click on the “Now Playing View”, and then swipe up from the bottom of the screen. Here, the track lyrics will scroll on their own in sync with the song. Then, users can simply click on the “share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the portion of the lyrics they wish to share as well as the social media platform they want to share it on.

On the other hand, for the Spotify desktop app, users would have to click on the microphone icon from the “Now Playing” bar when a song is playing. This will show users the lyrics to the song in real time.

Meanwhile, on the Spotify TV app, users would need to open the “Now Playing View” on a song, and while listening to a song, they would need to go to the “lyrics button” on the right corner and select it. This would enable the lyrics in the “Now Playing” view.