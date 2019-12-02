Spotify cuts yearly price of Premium subscription: How it fares against YouTube Music, Apple Music

Spotify is discounting the yearly subscription for a limited period. (Source: Reuters)

If you have been holding out on getting yourself a subscription of a music service, Spotify is sweetening the deal ahead of the Christmas season. The music streaming giant is slashing the price of the yearly subscription by about 50 per cent for India. Spotify’s annual subscription now sets you back by Rs 699, which is a significant drop from the original tariff of Rs 1,189. But, while this deal seems as lucrative as it is, it will only last for a few days, till December 31.

Spotify has also mentioned certain caveats to the offer. According to Spotify India website, existing users subscribed to a recurring plan are eligible for the offer. The annual plan, if they buy over and above an existing monthly or weekly plan, will kick in immediately. After the annual subscription is over, the recurring plan will continue unless it is cancelled before the subscribing to the yearly plan.

If you do not have a recurring subscription, you will be downgraded to the ad-supported free account after the yearly plan ends. Moreover, the Spotify Premium Family subscribers are not eligible for the offer, which means they will need to dissociate from the blanket tier to be able to get the deal. If you are registered to Spotify through a third-party reseller, the discounted subscription is not for you.

Spotify has struggled to amass a reasonable customer base in India, thanks to the neck and neck competition from its foreign rivals, as well as the homegrown music streaming apps. The Swedish company introduced its services in India earlier this year with the recurring monthly plan of Rs 119 per month and a non-recurring annual subscription worth Rs 1,189. The move caused Apple to lower the membership cost of Apple Music to Rs 99 per month from Rs 120 per month. Google also launched YouTube Premium subscriptions, including YouTube Music Premium, soon after Spotify’s debut in India.

Contrary to its global performance, Spotify’s run in India has largely been marred by the lack of content. The company was barred to stream the music, the streaming rights of which belong to Warner Music and Shemaroo, in India. On the other hand, the companies operating in India’s online streaming industry – YouTube Music, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Wynk Music, JioSaavn, and Gaana – have most streaming rights, including but not limited to some exclusive tie-ups to gain traction.

As of April, this year, Spotify reported an addition of 1 million subscribers over one week since its launch in India. However, Google’s YouTube Music captured a base of 3 million users in the first week of its launch. YouTube Music recently announced prepaid plans for Indian users that do not recur, in addition to student and family tiers.