Spotify brings new design for desktop app, web player and synced lyrics for Indian users

March 26, 2021 4:54 PM

Music streaming platform Spotify is introducing a new design for desktop and web users.

The new design has provided a rather clean look paired with more controls.

Music streaming platform Spotify is introducing a new design for desktop and web users. WIth the update, users will get an improved look with the new position of the search bar, which can now be found on the left side of the navigation page. Playlist creation tools have also been simplified by the company. Indian web Spotify users will be getting synced lyrics as well. The company is said to have taken months to come up with the new design upon testing, research and user feedback.

According to Spotify, the new design and features will begin rolling out for web players and desktop users starting Friday (today). The changes have been done for all users across the globe and will be available for all premium and free users in the upcoming weeks. For Indian market, the company observed synced lyrics as a popularly used feature among mobile users. Therefore, it decided to bring the synced Lyrics feature for the desktop app. The feature has been added in a way that is in line with the updated design.

The new design has provided a rather clean look paired with more controls. Apart from changing the position of “Search function” to the top left corner, the company has also included simpler means to create a playlist done with integrated search. Listeners profile pages are also inclusive of top artists and tracks now. The new features also allow users to write descriptions, drag and drop tracks into existing playlists and upload images. Since a search bar has also been integrated in the playlists (new and existing), it can be used to find or add new songs and podcast episodes.

Meanwhile, Spotify is allowing their Premium users to download their playlists or podcasts and play them after going offline. Paid users also get to easily download the songs with the addition of a download button next to tracks. Currently, Spotify is offering Premium plans starting at Rs 7 a day and Rs 25 a week. Users can also access Spotify Premium by paying Rs 119 a month. The company also offers a family plan where six accounts can access Premium with Rs 179 per month.

